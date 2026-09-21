With contributions from Dar Al Ber & Fujairah Charity, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 provides nine water tankers to Gaza Strip

GAZA, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided nine tankers of potable water to the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of facilitating access to water for residents and displaced people, expanding water distribution to various areas, and supporting municipalities in meeting growing water needs.

Dar Al Ber Society and Fujairah Charity Association contributed to providing the tankers as part of humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza and local authorities, and enhance their capacity to provide water services to residents and displaced people.

The operation handed over the tankers to the Gaza Water Utility during a press conference attended by representatives of local and international organisations, mukhtars and community leaders, mayors, and media outlets, to highlight efforts to support the water sector and essential services in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Hassanein, Director of the Projects Department at the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Support Committee, affirmed that the UAE continues to support various sectors in Gaza and assist residents amid the water crisis facing the Strip.

He noted that the provision of water tankers is part of the efforts of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support water relief programmes, provide potable water, and enhance the capacity of local authorities to meet residents' needs.

Omar Shatat, Deputy Director-General of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, said that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE continue to support local authorities and municipalities, noting their contribution to supporting water and sanitation services and easing the burdens facing municipalities through various projects implemented in previous years. These efforts have helped alleviate water shortages and enhance the capacity to deliver water to residents in different areas, including a water transmission line serving 700,000 displaced people.

Since October 2023, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has continued to provide water tankers to support the water sector in Gaza, bringing the total number of tankers provided to 50, as part of the UAE's ongoing support that has helped alleviate water shortages and enhance the capacity of local authorities to deliver water to residents in various areas.

The UAE continues to support local authorities and municipalities in the Gaza Strip by providing the equipment and supplies required for water and sanitation services, thereby enhancing their capacity to reach residents and displaced people and meet their basic needs.