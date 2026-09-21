Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler's Court mourns passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ruler's Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday.

In a statement, the Ruler's Court extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to the Al Maktoum family.

In a statement, the Court announced ten days of official mourning in Umm Al Qaiwain, with flags flown at half-mast, beginning today, Monday.