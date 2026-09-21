Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference 2026 unveils executive conference agenda advancing next era of mobility

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- As electric mobility moves from ambitious targets to large scale implementation, attention is shifting to the policies, capital, infrastructure and technologies required to deliver the transition.

Against this backdrop, Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference 2026 “EV World” unveils an executive level conference agenda bringing together prominent decision makers and industry leaders to examine the forces defining the next era of mobility.

The conference programme places implementation at the center of the conversation. The agenda’s sessions examine Dubai’s transition towards zero emission public transport, the integration of electric mobility into MENA’s smart cities, fleet electrification economics, GCC policy frameworks, sustainable finance, clean grid charging and workforce readiness. It also explores the electrification of ports, logistics and heavy industry, alongside emerging opportunities in autonomous systems and advanced air mobility.

The speaker line-up reflects the breadth of expertise and cross sector leadership driving this transformation. Government perspectives include Eng. Mozah Alnuaimi, Chief AI Officer at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The programme also features prominent mobility, technology, and sustainability leaders, including Daker El-Rabaya, CEO - Waste Processing and Treatment , BEEAH Group; Salah Yamout, Chief Transformation Officer, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors; Melisa Seleskovic, Head of Region, Volvo Cars; Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric; alongside senior leaders and experts from the automotive, energy, finance, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Together, these industry voices connect policy with implementation, investment with infrastructure, and innovation with scalable market opportunity. For attendees, the conference provides privileged access to executive perspectives, applied case studies, and high level dialogue.

Taking place from 10th to 12th November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, organised in strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, under the theme “Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future”, EV World convenes government representatives, corporate executives, investors, and mobility specialists from across the global ecosystem.

EV World is expected to welcome more than 10,000 specialist visitors, alongside over 300 local and international companies, and organizations, and more than 30 business partners.

The event is positioned as a strategic platform for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, energy storage, fleet transformation, smart cities and next generation transport.

Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference extends beyond the conference programme through technology launches, test drives, technical workshops, live demonstrations, and dedicated business meetings, creating a broader environment for knowledge exchange, partnership development and investment dialogue.

As the mobility industry enters a decisive implementation phase, EV World brings the leaders shaping policy, capital, infrastructure and technology into one strategic conversation in Dubai.