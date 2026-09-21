Department of Health – Abu Dhabi designates 3 Oncology Centres of Excellence for Breast Cancer in emirate

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has designated Burjeel Cancre Institute at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and SEHA Tawam Hospital as Oncology Centres of Excellence for Breast Cancer.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, early screening rates increased by 85% over the past year, reflecting the Emirate’s commitment to prevention, early detection and empowering community members to take proactive steps to protect their health.

Centres of Excellence build on these prevention efforts by ensuring that patients who require specialised treatment can access coordinated care, timely diagnosis, and advanced therapies through centres that meet the highest clinical standards, ultimately improving health outcomes and supporting patients in leading healthier, longer lives.

The three facilities have been designated as Oncology CoEs for Breast Cancer in recognition of their advanced capabilities in delivering world-class breast cancer care and driving excellence in patient outcomes. Providing end-to-end support across timely diagnosis, intervention, access to the latest treatment options, rehabilitation and survivorship, while bringing together highly specialised internationally trained teams across key disciplines to provide coordinated, patient-centred treatment aligned with international standards and best practice.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen a leading healthcare ecosystem built on continuously advancing the quality of specialised care, fostering innovation and embedding a culture of excellence across the healthcare sector. The designation of Oncology Centres of Excellence for Breast Cancer marks another important milestone in this journey, recognising providers that meet the highest standards of specialised care while encouraging continuous improvement across the healthcare ecosystem. By expanding access to trusted, high-quality specialised services, we are empowering our communities to receive the care they need, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life and further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for healthcare.”

Burjeel Cancer Institute has been designated as a CoE for Oncology, Breast Cancer, for its advanced and specialised breast oncology capabilities. This is anchored by its One-Step Breast Clinic, which enables consultation, imaging, biopsy, pathology review and treatment planning within 24 hours, significantly accelerating diagnosis and reducing treatment delays. The Institute is distinguished by its pioneering role in breast cancer research and in providing patients with access to the most advanced treatments available worldwide, offering Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM), the GCC region’s only NOVALIS-accredited radiation oncology programme, advanced oncoplastic, and minimally invasive surgical techniques, and a UAE-wide mobile mammography programme to deliver screening and education.

Professor Humaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said, "This designation represents an important milestone for Burjeel Cancer Institute and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering specialised breast cancer care that meets the highest international standards. We have worked to build a comprehensive care model that places patients at the centre of every decision, enabling faster access to accurate diagnosis, the latest treatment options and advanced technologies, while fostering close collaboration across medical specialties to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are proud to receive this recognition from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which reinforces our commitment to continuing to invest in innovation, scientific research and the advancement of specialised care. This achievement also reflects our support for Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination for advanced healthcare. Above all, it strengthens our ability to provide a seamless treatment journey that gives patients confidence and hope while helping to improve their quality of life."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been designated as a CoE for Oncology, Breast Cancer, for its established role in managing a high volume of complex breast cancer cases through a highly specialised multidisciplinary model with breast cancer specialised physicians. Further, the facility has advanced oncoplastic expertise, including robotic/endoscopic breast surgery, axillary and lymphatic preserving procedures, and advanced microsurgical breast reconstruction, which are supported by a program in regional anesthesia to accelerate patient recovery. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is distinguished by its comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic infrastructure, including PET-based imaging, Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM), MRI-guided biopsy, therapeutic clinical trials, the UAE’s only AI powered-adaptive radiation therapy with real-time, daily replanning, and in-house Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridisation (HER-2 FISH) testing.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Being recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breast Cancer reflects Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s leadership in advancing cancer care through innovation, research and multidisciplinary clinical expertise. We remain committed to delivering highly specialised, personalised care for patients with complex conditions, while expanding access to the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies. Through these efforts, we aim to continue improving patient outcomes both in the UAE and beyond.”

SEHA Tawam Hospital, Part of PureHealth Group, is distinguished by its advanced breast oncology expertise and longstanding commitment to specialised cancer care. It was the first facility in the UAE to be internationally accredited as a breast cancer centre through the National Accreditation Programme for Breast Centres (NAPBC). SEHA Tawam Hospital serves as a national and regional tertiary referral hub for complex and advanced breast cancer cases, equipped with cutting-edge technologies including the Brevera Breast Biopsy System, artificial intelligence-enabled contrast-enhanced digital mammography and precision radiation therapies such as CyberKnife and RapidArc. The facility’s designation is further strengthened by its robust research ecosystem, active involvement in international clinical trials and globally recognised accreditations.

Dr. Sultan Mohamed Abdulrahman Mohamed Alkaram, Chief Executive Officer – Al Ain Region at SEHA, said, “We are honoured that SEHA Tawam Hospital has been designated as an Oncology Centre of Excellence for Breast Cancer by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. This recognition reflects SEHA Tawam Hospital’s longstanding commitment to delivering specialised, multidisciplinary cancer care, supported by advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, international accreditations, and a strong research ecosystem. As a national and regional referral centre for complex breast cancer cases, we remain dedicated to providing patients with timely, personalised, and evidence-based care that improves outcomes and supports every stage of their treatment journey.”

CoEs are healthcare facilities that are designated by DoH to provide specialised programmes in particular medical areas, in line with best practices and highest quality standards. The facilities stand out with their world-class infrastructure, highly skilled and internationally accredited workforce, multidisciplinary resources, cutting-edge technologies and latest healthcare innovations, and clinical and scientific research while delivering best-in-class healthcare to patients in the emirate and beyond.

CoEs must meet the minimum standard requirements issued by DoH, which outline the necessary criteria and prerequisites for licensed healthcare facilities seeking to acquire the designation.

DoH outlined six key indicators that are taken into consideration when evaluating whether the healthcare facility can be recognised as a Centre of Excellence. The indicators cover the following points: clinical outcomes, patient experience, patient safety and quality of medical services, levels of employee competency, and the facilities’ medical education, research strategies, and residency programmes.

DoH also assesses the accreditations to determine the healthcare facility’s eligibility to become a CoE.