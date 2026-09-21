DCD, DMT launch ‘Nabdh Al Manhal’ and ‘Nabdh Al Waha’ Hubs in Mohamed Bin Zayed City

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi continues to advance its model of integrated community hubs, bringing them closer to residential areas and aligning them more closely with residents’ needs. As part of these ongoing efforts, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), launched the Nabdh Al Manhal and Nabdh Al Waha hubs in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, further expanding the network of Nabdh community hubs across the emirate.

The launch of the two hubs supports Abu Dhabi's vision to develop residential communities that are hubd on families and their well-being, providing a supportive environment that enhances stability, quality of life, and social cohesion. The launch also coincides with the Year of the Family 2026, reflecting the emirate’s focus on the family as the foundation of a cohesive and thriving society.

The latest expansion extends the reach of Nabdh hubs across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, implementing the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. It builds on the success of the Nabdh Al Falah hub in strengthening social cohesion, reducing social isolation, and increasing family and community participation. The hubs provide dedicated community spaces within residential areas that respond to residents' needs and encourage interaction and engagement in community programmes and activities.

The new hubs will work in cooperation with government entities, private-sector institutions, and third-sector organisations to host programmes and initiatives that make full use of the facilities available, helping to build a more cohesive society, stronger families, and more connected neighbourhoods. They will support families through various stages, from formation and stability to growth and active participation in society.

Residents will have access to a wide range of community facilities and family spaces, with diverse programmes for children, youth, parents, senior citizens, people of determination, and other community segments. The hubs also feature outdoor gardens, the Majlisna initiative run by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, a modern, fully equipped multipurpose hall, shared spaces for hosting community programmes and events, dedicated rooms for children and youth, and sports facilities.

Together, these spaces provide a safe, welcoming environment that enables community members to connect, learn, and participate in activities across five main areas: social and recreational programmes; health and sports; educational programmes and skills development; social empowerment programmes; and cultural programmes that promote national identity.

The official opening of Nabdh Al Manhal coincided with the inauguration of the Mohamed bin Zayed City Community Event Hall by the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The multi-purpose venue serves citizens and government entities, offering a dedicated space for family occasions, community gatherings, and government exhibitions, as well as national and public events. On weekends, it hosts “Medeem” weddings, providing young Emiratis with a suitable venue as they prepare for marriage. Equipped with modern facilities, the hall helps reduce wedding costs, support community initiatives, and strengthen family and community cohesion.

On this occasion, Shams Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the DCD, said, “Abu Dhabi places people and families at the heart of its social development priorities, based on a vision that recognises that the strength of society begins with empowered individuals, cohesive and stable families, and a connected, active community. The expansion of Nabdh hubs translates this vision into reality by creating integrated community spaces within residential areas, close to people and their needs, offering families and individuals ongoing opportunities to connect, learn, and participate, and contributing to more connected communities and a higher quality of life.”

He added, “As we celebrate the Year of the Family 2026, this step takes on even greater significance, as it reflects our commitment to translating our focus on the family into tangible initiatives and experiences that form part of their daily lives. Our ambition is for Nabdh hubs to be more than just community facilities; we want them to be a vital part of the fabric of the daily life, where children, youth, people of determination, parents, and senior citizens come together, generations connect, and community members participate in programmes and activities that strengthen their capabilities, social bonds, and sense of belonging within their community. We will continue, in cooperation with our partners, to develop this model and expand its impact to reach more areas and families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said, “Abu Dhabi’s vision for urban development is rooted in a clear principle of putting people at the heart of planning. It is about creating integrated neighbourhoods where quality of life is felt every day. The launch of Nabd–Al Manhal and Nabd–Al Waha marks a major step in evolving local amenities into vibrant, accessible hubs that are close to home. They will provide welcoming spaces for people from all walks of life to come together, build relationships and feel more connected to where they live.

He added, “This project reflects the close collaboration across government to ensure planning supports social priorities. Working alongside the Department of Community Development and our partners, we are committed to creating sustainable destinations that adapt to residents’ changing needs, enhance the vitality of residential areas and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model for cities built around people, families, and society.”

DCD invited community members and residents of Mohamed Bin Zayed City and surrounding areas to take advantage of the diverse programmes, initiatives, and activities offered by Nabdh hubs, and to participate in events designed to meet the needs of different age and social groups. The Department also invited government entities, private-sector institutions, and third-sector organisations interested in delivering community programmes to make use of the two hubs’ facilities and varied spaces, and to collaborate on developing high-quality initiatives that help empower community members, support families, enhance community participation, and improve residents’ quality of life.