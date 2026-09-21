EAD establishes framework to verify greenhouse gas emissions across emirate

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued Resolution No. (03) of 2026 on the measurement, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The resolution establishes an integrated framework for the verification of greenhouse gas emissions in the emirate, including a specialised mechanism for the registration and accreditation of verifiers in line with clear requirements and standards.

The resolution marks a shift from establishing regulatory frameworks to practical implementation based on reliable and audited climate data, strengthening the competitiveness of industrial sectors in the emirate and supporting their transition towards more efficient and sustainable production patterns.

Under the new system, facilities falling within the scope of the resolution are required to submit reports on their emissions for verification by verifiers registered and accredited with the agency, in line with clear standards covering technical competence and independence, alongside specific requirements for the preparation of verification reports.

The system is set to increase demand for specialised verification services in the emirate and create opportunities for private sector companies, specialised consultancies and qualified national professionals working in this area, contributing to the growth of local capabilities in carbon accounting and the auditing of environmental data.

The provisions of the resolution apply to facilities operating in the targeted sectors in the emirate whose activities produce greenhouse gas emissions equal to or exceeding the threshold specified in the resolution. The resolution also sets out the obligations of operators relating to preparing emissions measurement plans and reports and verifying their data, alongside requirements for registering facilities and for registering and accrediting verifiers.

Facilities not covered by the scope of the resolution may choose to measure and report their emissions in coordination with the agency and the relevant entity regulating their activities, and in line with the requirements set out in the resolution.

The system is based on the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the reduction of the effects of climate change, which stipulates that the competent authorities in the emirates of the UAE shall, in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the relevant entities, develop systems and mechanisms for measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions and verifying the accuracy of their data, and on Law No. (16) of 2005 concerning the reorganisation of EAD and its amendments.

The regulatory structure was prepared in coordination and cooperation with the relevant entities in the emirate and in line with the approved system for preparing legislation.

The agency is responsible for establishing, operating and managing a digital emissions database, covering the electronic receipt, verification, storage and archiving of emissions reports, and ensuring the quality, accuracy and confidentiality of data, alongside updating it and documenting its sources.

The agency will also employ modern technologies and advanced analytics in processing and classifying data and generate indicators and reports from it, and make the results available to the relevant entities in the emirate, supporting the development of policies and measures for managing emissions and strengthening decision making grounded in evidence and the achievement of sustainable development goals.