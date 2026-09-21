Alef Group sells out AED4 billion Linar waterfront development in Al Mamzar, Sharjah

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, the Sharjah-based real estate developer shaping modern, integrated communities and destinations, has announced the complete sell-out of all 2,683 homes across the five residential towers at Linar, its AED4 billion waterfront development in Al Mamzar, Sharjah.

The project has sold out after all units in the final two towers were sold as part of Phase 2, following strong demand for the first three towers. Alef has confirmed that construction is scheduled to commence this year.

Demand has come from a broad buyer base spanning the domestic market, international business owners and executives, and overseas investors. The diversity of buyers reflects Linar’s appeal across different market segments, and also reinforces Sharjah’s growing position as a destination for high-quality living and long-term real estate investment.

Linar’s sales performance reflects a wider shift in the way buyers assess residential developments. Location and the specifications of an individual home remain important, but buyers are placing increasing value on how well a development supports everyday life: whether essential needs are brought closer, routine tasks require less effort and the overall environment allows more time for the people and experiences that matter.

Positioned at the eastern edge of Al Mamzar Beach, Linar brings direct waterfront living together with health, wellness and fitness amenities, co-working spaces, restaurants and cafés, landscaped gardens, social areas and children’s play spaces. By placing these different aspects of daily life within one connected environment, the development is designed to make residents’ routines simpler and more fluid. Residents will enjoy UAE’s quintessential highrise living at the Sky Social Floor, situated on the 47th floor of the fifth tower. Flanked by panoramic views of the city’s skyline and the beach, the space has been designed by Alef to offer relaxation and connection in a stylish, modern setting.

The towers will be connected directly to the beach by a pedestrian bridge. The development will also include retail and service offerings, alongside a dedicated delivery and parcel management centre designed to reduce the time and effort associated with everyday logistics.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, “The complete sell-out of Linar’s five residential towers, and the demand generated by the second phase within such a short period, demonstrate how buyer expectations and the very definition of real estate value are evolving. Purchasing decisions today extend beyond the specifications of an individual home. Buyers are looking at how the development works as a whole: whether it makes everyday life easier, reduces the effort required by daily routines and gives people more time for the things that matter to them.”