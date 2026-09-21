8th University Majors Exhibition opens with participation of 23 universities, academic, institutional entities

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) opened the eighth University Majors Exhibition on Monday, bringing together 23 universities and institutions to help students explore academic choices, admissions, scholarships and career options.

Running until September 29 at Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters, the exhibition features 36 sessions and workshops and introduces “Miqyas”, an interactive assessment designed to help students identify their skills and interests. It is being held under the theme “Path to the Future: Where Ambition Meets Achievement”.

The opening was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority, Staff Colonel Sultan Ahmed Al Ali, from Zayed Military University, and Eman Bushlaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries.

On its first day, the exhibition welcomed 924 female students, who explored academic programmes, admissions, and scholarship opportunities, and took part in sessions, workshops, and interactive activities.

Students can meet university representatives throughout the exhibition, while the 36 sessions and workshops are being held across two programme tracks, “Future Dialogues” and “Pulse of the Major”.

On the inaugural day, the “Future Dialogues” programme included “My Journey to Professional Excellence”, led by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) Youth Council, and “How My Major Shaped My Future” by the Sharjah Department of Human Resources. Hadeel Abu Hijleh of the University of Sharjah’s Academic Advising and Student Recruitment Department also presented “Gateway to Global Scholarships”.

Under “Pulse of the Major”, Dr Khaled Al-Daqani of the University of Sharjah presented “Towards an Informed University Choice”, while Dr Faisal Al-Matalka of the University of Fujairah led “Build Your Career Path”. The programme also featured “A Guide to Majors and Careers”, presented by Dr Tarek Diaaeldin.

During the exhibition, sessions across “Future Dialogues” and “Pulse of the Major” will help students choose their majors and prepare for university and working life. Topics will include future skills, academic success, admissions and scholarships, academic decision-making and the transition to university, as well as the impact of digital technologies and artificial intelligence on academic disciplines and future careers.

Available on dedicated interactive screens, “Miqyas” allows students to assess their current skills and identify areas for development based on the majors they are considering. Based on their responses, the assessment suggests academic majors and career options aligned with their interests and ambitions.

Students and parents can meet with representatives from participating universities and academic institutions to learn about majors, admission requirements, scholarships, and university life. The exhibition also provides an electronic Visitor Guide showing the locations of stands and services.

SPL is also showcasing its print and digital resources, databases and study spaces, with a 50% discount on membership fees available during the exhibition.

Participating institutions include the University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Ajman University, Zayed Military University, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University, Zayed University, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Al Wasl University, Fatima College of Health Sciences, University of Fujairah, Al Ain University and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai.

Also taking part are Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, Dubai Police Academy, Sharjah Maritime Academy, University of Dubai, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Al Dhaid, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, University of Kalba and Emirates Aviation University. University of Kalba and Emirates Aviation University are participating for the first time.