Niger hosts fifth African Arabic Poetry Forum

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Republic of Niger has concluded the fifth edition of the African Arabic Poetry Forums, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture's Cultural Affairs Department.

The closing ceremony was attended by a number of academic and cultural figures, including Professor Ali Tasea, former Director of Higher Arabic Education at the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation; Dr Mohammed Ag Mohamed, President of the Coordination of Arabic-Speaking Associations and Organisations in Niger and Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Niger Cultural Club; Professor Abdelrazak Chousso, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Islamic University of Niger; Professor Koni Souleymane, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic Language and Humanities at the Islamic University of Niger; and Professor Ali Yacoub, Dean of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research at the Islamic University of Niger.

Amadou Ali Ibrahim, the forum’s cultural coordinator and President of the Niger Cultural Club, said the fifth edition builds on a cultural project to strengthen Arabic’s presence in Africa, encourage literary and creative talent, and enrich cultural dialogue.

He noted that each edition demonstrates how poetry can serve as a bridge between nations and hearts, while literature provides a means of civilisational communication.

He added that the forum attracts Arabic-language enthusiasts each year, including academics, students, literature lovers and emerging poets. This helps to strengthen the presence of Arabic literature in Niger. He also noted that this edition brings writers together for poetry readings, enriching the programme and supporting literary production.

Professor Koni Souleymane, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic Language and Humanities at the Islamic University of Niger, praised the gathering of participating poets, highlighting the talents of young African Arabic poets.

He described their work as a deeply rooted experience, evident in previous editions, and highlighted the complementary relationship between poets and critics. He also thanked the Sharjah Department of Culture's Cultural Affairs Department for its efforts to support such events, as well as the Niger Cultural Club for its organisational efforts.

Dr Mohammed Ag Mohamed, President of the Coordination of Arabic-Speaking Associations and Organisations in Niger and Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Niger Cultural Club, expressed his gratitude to Sharjah, commending its efforts to support Arab culture both locally and globally.

He also commended the cooperation with the Niger Cultural Club in organising the fifth edition and expressed hope that the forums would continue, offering young people opportunities for cultural exchange.

He stressed that poetry is both memory and knowledge, rather than merely an art form, and underscored the importance of supporting Arabic literature in Africa.