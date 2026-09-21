Arab Parliament welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine's participation

CAIRO, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, welcomed the United Nations General Assembly resolution, which was adopted with 152 countries voting in favour, regarding the participation of the State of Palestine in the Assembly’s 81st session.

He affirmed that the broad international vote represents a clear message rejecting attempts to sideline Palestine and silence the voice of its people at the international organisation, and constitutes an affirmation of its right to participation and representation in accordance with the rules of multilateral action and international legitimacy resolutions.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi emphasised that Palestine cannot be sidelined, the voice of its people cannot be suppressed, and its just cause cannot be silenced or removed from the international community's attention.

He commended the positions of the countries that supported the resolution.

Al Yamahi stressed that this position reflects a commitment to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and to establish an independent, fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, as well as respect for the status of the State of Palestine and its rights at the United Nations.