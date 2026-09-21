Muslim Council of Elders calls for promoting culture of dialogue, human coexistence

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has called for enhanced international efforts to promote a culture of dialogue and human coexistence, and to build a safer, more stable and peaceful world.

In a statement marking the International Day of Peace, observed on 21st September each year, the Council said that peace lies at the core of Islam’s message and represents one of its foremost objectives.

It added that Islam’s tolerant teachings call for safeguarding human life and preserving its dignity, upholding the values of compassion, mutual understanding and coexistence, and rejecting violence, hatred and intolerance.

It stressed that genuine peace is founded on justice, respect for human dignity, and the promotion of dialogue, understanding and human fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders noted that promoting a culture of peace has been a central pillar of its mission since its establishment. Through its global initiatives and programmes aimed at building bridges of dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures—including the East-West Dialogue, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, and the Student Dialogues for Human Fraternity Programme—the Council has consistently worked to advance mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

These efforts culminated in the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, former Head of the Catholic Church.

The Council has also launched numerous international initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of religious leaders in peacebuilding and countering hate speech and extremism.