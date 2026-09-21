UAE reviews readiness to host fifteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Abu Dhabi 2026

DUBAI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates announced the completion of its preparations to host the Fifteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Abu Dhabi 2026, opening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 26th September to 1st October 2026, with expected participation ranging between 3,000 and 5,000 people from more than 97 countries worldwide.

This came during a press conference held at Emirates Towers in Dubai, attended by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judicial Council, during which the spotlight was placed on the UAE's readiness to receive participating delegations, the Congress's main themes and programme, and its anticipated outcomes, foremost among them the Abu Dhabi Declaration project, which will help shape the next five years of work in crime prevention and criminal justice.

The UAE's hosting of the largest United Nations gathering dedicated to crime prevention and criminal justice reflects its commitment to supporting international cooperation, consolidating the rule of law, and strengthening the security and stability of societies, contributing to the development of more efficient justice systems ready to keep pace with global and technological transformations, and turning international dialogue into practical partnerships and solutions with sustainable impact for people and the planet.

Hosting the Congress in Abu Dhabi, also embodies the UAE's standing as an active partner in supporting international efforts to strengthen the rule of law and consolidate security, stability, and the development of justice systems.

The Congress will see the attendance of more than 32 ministers of justice so far, the participation of 93 speakers from countries and regional groups, and 62 high level participations, of which 46 will attend in person and 16 virtually.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi affirmed that the UAE views hosting the Congress as an international responsibility and an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and joint work, and to build strategic partnerships in the fields of crime prevention, criminal justice, and the rule of law, turning international dialogue into practical solutions that achieve sustainable impact for people and the planet.

He said, "The UAE's hosting of this United Nations forum reflects its standing as an active and trusted partner in supporting international efforts to consolidate justice and strengthen the rule of law, and embodies its commitment to multilateral international action and to developing more efficient and proactive responses to changing criminal challenges. We look forward to the Fifteenth session establishing a new phase of international cooperation, and to the Abu Dhabi Declaration project becoming a framework that translates consensus among states into priorities, partnerships, and initiatives that can be implemented and followed up. Our goal is for the Congress's outcomes to contribute to developing more ready and flexible justice systems that protect people and the planet, safeguard rights, and strengthen the security of societies."

Judge Hatem Fouad, Regional Representative for the Gulf region at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said, "The United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, whose history extends back to 1955, represents one of the most prominent international platforms for developing global policies and standards in this field, and its Fifteenth session convenes at a time of accelerating change in the nature and methods of crime, which calls for strengthening multilateral action and developing more integrated and flexible international responses."

He added, "Crime prevention and criminal justice are closely linked to protecting people and the planet, since safe and prosperous societies cannot be built without effective, accountable institutions and equal access to justice. The UAE's hosting of the Congress, in close cooperation with the United Nations, provides an important platform for translating expertise and international consensus into policies, partnerships, and capabilities that support states in facing current and emerging challenges."

Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Undersecretary for the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Justice and General Coordinator of the Congress, affirmed that the country's preparations for the Congress reflect the integration of the national work system and the ability of UAE entities to unite expertise and resources to organise global forums to the highest standards.

He said, "The organising, technical, media, and international relations committees have worked, in coordination with our partners at the United Nations, to develop an integrated system covering the various substantive and organisational aspects of the Congress, with the aim of allowing participants to focus on dialogue, the exchange of expertise, the building of partnerships, and the formulation of outcomes."

Ahmed Shaker, Chief Executive Officer of Capital 360 for Event Experiences at ADNEC Group, said, "ADNEC Group applies best global practices to meet the expectations of the organising committee and the official delegations taking part in the Congress, and our efforts are joined with those of the Ministry of Justice in the UAE and our strategic partners to ensure the exceptional success of this session, which will be the best in the Congress's history since it began in 1955.

This session is being held across a total congress and exhibition area of more than 30,300 square meters, an increase of 31 percent over the previous session, held in Kyoto, Japan, in 2021."

The Congress convenes under the theme "Accelerating action on crime prevention, criminal justice, and the rule of law: protecting people and the planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age."

Its work addresses the development of innovative, evidence based strategies for crime prevention that support social, economic, and environmental development; the strengthening of people centered criminal justice systems that are inclusive and responsive to change; the confronting of organised crime, terrorism, and new and emerging forms of crime; and the strengthening of cooperation, partnerships, technical and material assistance, and training at the national, regional, and international levels.

The Congress also examines organised and cross border crime, cyber-crime, human and drug trafficking, money laundering, and crimes affecting the environment, alongside the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in criminal justice, with a focus on balancing the benefits of technology and innovation in developing and strengthening justice systems against the protection of rights and privacy and the promotion of transparency, accountability, and human oversight.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration project stands as one of the Congress's most significant anticipated outcomes, aiming to translate international consensus into practical directions and priorities that support the development of crime prevention and criminal justice systems over the next five years.

The declaration project is built on four main pillars: prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving and converging criminal threats; and innovation and cooperation. From these pillars emerged 18 articles and 67 paragraphs, with agreement reached on 98 percent of the text, and the declaration is due to be adopted on the first day of the Congress during the high-level segment.

Its provisions address combating organised crime and cyber-crime, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in criminal justice, protecting victims, witnesses, and the most vulnerable groups, recovering assets and combating illicit financial flows, corruption, and financial crime, strengthening international cooperation, mutual legal assistance, and extradition, empowering women and enhancing their participation in the criminal justice system while combating violence against them, and protecting children and strengthening justice systems that account for their needs.

The Congress programme includes a high-level segment, plenary sessions, and specialised committees and workshops, alongside 15 high level events, more than 200 side meetings held in person and virtually, and an accompanying exhibition featuring 38 exhibition platforms.

Ahead of the Congress's official opening, a Youth Forum will be held on 24 and 25 September to strengthen youth participation in the dialogue on the future of justice amid global and technological change, along with preparatory consultations on 25 September. The Congress was preceded by five regional preparatory meetings held during 2025, which helped identify the priorities, challenges, and recommendations that participating states will consider during the Fifteenth session.

United Nations Congresses on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice have convened every five years since 1955, and the UAE's presidency of the Congress will extend over the next five years, allowing it to continue supporting the implementation of its outcomes and strengthening international dialogue and cooperation on crime prevention, criminal justice, and the rule of law.

Hosting the Congress affirms the UAE’s standing as a global center for dialogue and joint action, and reflects its commitment to deepening international partnerships, exchanging expertise, and developing more efficient and ready justice systems, in support of protecting the planet and the security and stability of societies.