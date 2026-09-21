UAE underscores role of supply chains, international trade, energy flows in promoting peace, security

NEW YORK, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, emphasised the necessity of securing and protecting supply chains, trade, and energy flows as a means of promoting international peace and security at an Arria Formula meeting on “Safe Seas, Shared Security: Protecting Freedom of Navigation in an Evolving Security Environment” held on 17 September.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdullatif Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain ahead of the General Debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly.

“Recent developments have demonstrated that any threat to their flow impacts food security and the availability of fertilisers essential for agriculture, in addition to having serious repercussions for the global economy,” said Minister of State Al Shaheen.

He went on to emphasise the specific impacts on the Global South, noting that the World Food Programmed estimates that up to 45 million people may be pushed into acute food insecurity by continued disruptions.

Minister of State Al Shaheen grounded his appeals in international law, Law of the Sea and state sovereignty, adding that failure to secure trade and energy supply chains would, “undermine the rules and principles underpinning international law and the established norms governing relations between states.”

In closing, Minister of State Al Shaheen reiterated UAE’s support for efforts aimed at easing tensions, de-escalating conflicts and fostering stability for the benefit of all people in the region.