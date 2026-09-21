Sharjah Ruler approves 6,700 housing support requests

SHARJAH, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved all housing support requests submitted by citizens to the Sharjah Department of Housing (SDH) up to 21st September 2026, totalling 6,700 requests across the loans and grants categories.

His Highness also approved measures to address stalled individual housing projects for citizens of the emirate. A total of 734 stalled homes have been completed at the expense of the Sharjah Government, at a cost of AED 603.7 million.

His Highness also approved the first batch of priority housing cases for citizens, comprising 500 homes at a cost of AED400 million.

His Highness also approved housing support for citizens who had begun building their homes individually and had reached advanced stages of completion but were unable to complete the projects. The support covers 127 homes, at a total cost of AED101.6 million.