NHRI, FANR strengthen safeguards for safety, environmental sustainability

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), met with Hamad Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), to explore ways to strengthen institutional cooperation and discuss a number of issues of mutual interest in areas related to human rights and nuclear safety.

The meeting addressed areas of complementarity between the mandates of the two entities, with a view to strengthening the protection of human rights in the context of nuclear and radiological applications, particularly the rights to life, health, and safety.

Discussions also covered environmental protection and sustainability, as well as consideration for the rights of future generations, thereby supporting the integration of national efforts to uphold the highest standards of safety, protection, and quality of life.

The meeting also addressed the advisory opinion and human rights-related proposals submitted by the National Human Rights Institution concerning the draft regulation on enforcement procedures to be implemented by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation within the scope of its mandate.

The National Human Rights Institution affirmed that its participation in reviewing the draft regulation is undertaken from a specific human rights advisory perspective, focusing on assessing the adequacy, clarity, and proportionality of the human rights and procedural safeguards accompanying the exercise of enforcement powers, as well as their amenability to review and grievance mechanisms. This approach is consistent with the mandate of the National Human Rights Institution, the Paris Principles, and relevant international standards for the protection and promotion of human rights.

The National Human Rights Institution commended the efforts of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to develop an integrated regulatory framework for enforcement procedures, thereby strengthening compliance with laws, regulations, licences, and decisions, while supporting requirements related to safety, nuclear security, safeguards, and radiation protection.