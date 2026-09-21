Global Council for Tolerance and Peace calls for strengthening values of peaceful coexistence

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, affirmed that the International Day of Peace, observed worldwide on 21st September each year, is a global occasion to renew commitment to rejecting violence and hatred and promoting dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among peoples.

In a statement issued by the Council on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, Al Jarwan said that this year's United Nations theme, 'Invest in Peace - For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day,' underscores that peace should not remain merely a slogan raised on occasions, but must be translated into practical policies and initiatives and become an established culture within societies and institutions at the national and international levels.

He added that the world is currently facing growing challenges, requiring serious international action that restores the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, respects international law, and places human security, dignity, and future at the heart of global efforts.

Al Jarwan stressed that genuine investment in peace begins with education, empowering young people, promoting tolerance and acceptance of others, and combating hate speech and misinformation, alongside supporting national and international institutions concerned with peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

He explained that parliaments have a pivotal responsibility in this regard by enacting legislation that promotes tolerance and coexistence, strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, and building bridges of communication among countries and peoples, thereby contributing to resolving disputes through peaceful means and achieving security, stability, and sustainable development.

Al Jarwan renewed the commitment of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its International Parliament, with its international network spanning more than 120 countries, to continuing to work with parliaments, governments, academic institutions, civil society organisations, and international partners to promote a culture of tolerance and peace and strengthen dialogue and cooperation among peoples.