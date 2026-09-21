EU: Commercial flights up 2.3% in August 2026

BRUSSELS, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Between June and August 2026, there were more than 2 million commercial flights in the EU.

Figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that August 2026 saw 708,980 flights, a 2.3% increase compared with the previous year and a 5.7% increase compared with 2024.

July was the busiest of these 3 months with 709,931 flights, marking a 2.8% annual increase and a 5.7% increase compared with 2024.

In June, there were 662,480 flights, a 2.1% growth compared with 2025 and 4.9% compared with 2024.

In August 2026, compared with the same month of the previous year, the number of commercial flights increased in 19 EU countries and decreased in 8. The largest annual increases were in Slovakia (37.0%), Malta (12.4%) and Estonia (8.3%). The largest decreases were in Austria (-4.7%), Cyprus (-3.0%) and Germany (-2.4%).