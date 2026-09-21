EWEC forecasts over 45% cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, today marked Zero Emissions Day by outlining its long-term outlook for a larger, cleaner and more efficient water and power system, building on the profound progress achieved to date.

Observed each year on 21 September, Zero Emissions Day calls on individuals and organisations to set aside a single day without emissions from energy use and to make greater use of renewable energy. EWEC systematically advances that objective throughout the year, via long-term planning and the procurement of renewable energy and low-carbon-intensive water capacity.

Based on EWEC's latest long-term system planning, total carbon emissions from power and water production are forecast to fall by over 45%, from approximately 42 million tonnes in 2019 to approximately 23 million tonnes in 2035. The reduction is expected even as annual electricity demand is forecast to rise by around 70 per cent between 2026 and 2033.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said: "EWEC’s strategic planning ensures that our water and energy infrastructure expands substantially to power economic growth, even as total carbon emissions significantly decline.

We are actively procuring the utility-scale solar photovoltaic, battery storage and reverse osmosis desalination capacity required to deliver this outcome, structurally reducing the reliance of the system on gas-fired generation. Through this transformation, EWEC is enabling the UAE and Abu Dhabi to build a highly diversified, resilient, and low-carbon system that seamlessly meets rising demand while strengthening water and energy security."

The unprecedented expansion of renewable energy and the shift to reverse osmosis (RO) desalination are the principal drivers of this emissions reduction. EWEC is actively scaling Abu Dhabi's solar capacity to 14 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and more than 35GW by 2035, supported by the deployment of up to 15GW of battery storage capacity.

As this advanced capacity is commissioned, the contribution of gas-fired generation, which provides the flexibility needed to firm intermittent renewable output, is expected to decline. Within water production, the RO portfolio of EWEC is forecast to account for more than 95% of total water production by 2035, contributing significantly to the reduction in emissions.

World Zero Emissions Day highlights the imperative for continuous, strategic action to decarbonise global energy systems. Through integrated planning, strategic procurement, and efficient system operations, EWEC is meeting rising demand while lowering emissions. Together, these efforts advance the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and directly support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.