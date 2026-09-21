Ebola vaccine trial begins in DR Congo: WHO

GENEVA, 21st September, 2026 (WAM) -- An Ebola vaccine trial is underway in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), involving frontline health workers and others involved in the response.

The UN World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that 20,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine have been allocated for the research vaccination programme in Ituri province.

The aim of the trial is to improve understanding of how effective the vaccine is against Ebola Bundibugyo virus – and to protect individuals most exposed to it.

In support of the DRC authorities, WHO continues to strengthen surveillance of Ebola infection and transmission, conduct contact tracing, boost clinical preparedness and management, and ensure the delivery of supplies. The UN agency also supports community engagement and cross-border preparedness.

“Community engagement will be key. It is only when communities are engaged in the response that such outbreaks are brought under control,” the WHO stressed.

Latest health authority data indicates a total of more than 7,600 confirmed cases of infection including over 3,670 deaths, with nearly eight in 10 infections recorded in Ituri.

Ervebo is the only Ebola vaccine licensed for use during outbreaks caused by Bundibugyo virus.