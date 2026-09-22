Flights suspended at major US airports after fibre-optic cable cut

WASHINGTON, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended flights at several major airports across the Northeast on Monday after a telecommunications outage caused by a severed fibre-optic cable disrupted travel for thousands of passengers.

The disruption affected John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Westchester County Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that an Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut a fibre-optic line in New Jersey, causing a telecommunications outage that forced the FAA to pause flights across the Northeast.

The telecommunications lines were subsequently repaired, allowing airport operations across the region to begin resuming.