Major wildfire reaches Colombian nature reserve

BOGOTA, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- A major wildfire near the Colombian tourist town of Villa de Leyva has reached the Iguaque Fauna and Flora Sanctuary, prompting authorities to declare a state of public calamity.

The blaze has affected hundreds of hectares of vegetation since breaking out near Villa de Leyva in the Boyacá department.

Authorities carried out precautionary evacuations of residents and hotel guests in areas close to the fire.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported, while 37 people have received medical treatment, most of them members of emergency response teams.

Carlos Amaya, Governor of Boyacá, warned of potentially severe environmental damage to the Iguaque sanctuary, one of the region’s important protected ecosystems.

Firefighters, emergency crews and volunteers continue efforts on the ground and by air to contain the blaze.