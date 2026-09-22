Two dead, four missing as Typhoon Dujuan hits Japan

TOKYO, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Two people were killed and four others remained missing in Japan after Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th typhoon of the season, brought torrential rain, flooding and landslides to areas around Tokyo.

The typhoon battered Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, causing damage to dozens of homes and flooding roads, while temporarily disrupting rail services and domestic flights.

Authorities also issued evacuation advisories across affected areas as heavy rainfall triggered landslides and power outages.

Dujuan moved along parts of Japan’s eastern coast before heading northeast over the sea and away from the greater Tokyo area.