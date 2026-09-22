Alzheimer’s research shifts towards prevention, earlier treatment

LONDON, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Alzheimer Report 2026, released by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), has highlighted accelerating advances in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with the number of people living with dementia globally projected to surpass 139 million by 2050.

The report points to a shift in Alzheimer’s research from treating symptoms after they emerge towards earlier detection, slowing disease progression and potentially preventing the condition in people at risk.

Dr. Campbell Le Heron, neurologist, neuroscientist and spokesperson for Alzheimers New Zealand, said the development of accurate blood tests could enable the disease to be detected at an earlier stage, while clinical trials are testing treatments in people before they develop symptoms to determine whether early intervention can prevent or delay cognitive impairment.

He said drugs introduced internationally in recent years have shown the ability to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by targeting and removing amyloid plaque, a protein build-up that develops in the brain years before symptoms appear.

While a cure remains some way off, researchers believe these developments could reshape the approach to Alzheimer’s disease, particularly if early interventions prove capable of delaying or preventing the condition.