Guterres welcomes global call to control frontier AI models

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed an international initiative launched on Monday at United Nations Headquarters in New York by Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, and Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, entitled the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models.

Guterres urged Member States to build on existing international mechanisms and explore creating an international institution able to set standards, enable verification and convene states when capability thresholds are crossed.

In a statement on Monday, Guterres also welcomed the initiative alongside the release of the thematic brief of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence on AI safety and risks from loss of human control, and encouraged external experts, including from frontier AI labs and AI safety institutes, to engage with the Panel to help inform dialogue on such matters.