Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA81 sidelines

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met with Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Korea; Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic; Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus; Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State of the Republic of Palau; Manuel Tovar Rivera, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica; Glauk Konjufca, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo; Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Carlos Espá, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru; Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile; Héctor Francisco Huanca Gutiérrez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia; and Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic.

Discussions during the meetings addressed ways to advance bilateral cooperation and partnerships across several areas, including the economy, trade, investment, culture, education and health, in addition to advanced technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy and climate action.

The meetings also addressed a number of topics and issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, particularly those related to strengthening multilateral action, supporting efforts to achieve international peace and security, and consolidating international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

During the meetings, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE’s commitment to developing positive and productive partnerships with friendly countries, built on trust, mutual respect and shared interests, while supporting sustainable development, economic prosperity, security, stability and peace.

The meetings also discussed ongoing preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, current issues and matters of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, with discussions focusing on issues of mutual interest related to the UAE-US strategic relationship, along with current regional and international developments and the situation in the region.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.