Kuwait strengthens environmental sustainability through strategic initiatives

KUWAIT, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait is advancing environmental sustainability as a national development priority, aligning its efforts with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the transition toward a green economy.

The government has expanded environmental policies, renewable energy projects and sustainable practices, with the Cabinet following the national long-term roadmap for low-carbon development.

Kuwait’s Low Carbon Strategy 2050, launched by the Environment Public Authority (EPA) in November 2023, supports the country’s climate commitments, with Kuwait targeting carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country is also diversifying its energy sources through renewable energy, greater reliance on natural gas and energy recovery from waste.

Renewable energy projects are being developed through three tracks: long-term projects such as Shagaya, short-term projects including Abdali and smaller projects required under the Energy Conservation Code.

The Shagaya project, implemented through the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, comprises two phases producing 1,100 megawatts and 500 megawatts respectively.

Kuwait is targeting a 50 percent share of renewable energy by 2050, while the Energy Conservation Code requires facilities to generate renewable energy equivalent to 10 percent of their electricity needs.

Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Dr. Reem Al-Fulaij told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that Kuwait is establishing an integrated institutional approach linking sustainability policies with measurable programmes, governance, risk management and data.

She said the Cabinet approved in 2026 the Government Environmental Sustainability Reporting System, the first unified government framework for measuring environmental performance through 14 national indicators.

The system aims to establish a national database, support monitoring and measure the impact of government initiatives while identifying areas for improvement.

Al-Fulaij said the National Environmental Risk Register had identified eight major environmental risks and established response mechanisms with relevant authorities.

She noted that 36 environmental incidents were addressed during 2026, involving air quality, marine pollution, hazardous materials and wastewater.

On climate change, she said Kuwait had completed drafts of its Third National Communication and first Biennial Transparency Report under the Paris Agreement, while nearly 100 participants had received climate negotiation training.

Efforts to protect and restore ecosystems continue through protected areas, natural habitats and marine initiatives, including a national marine debris program involving more than 20 entities.

In urban development, the Cabinet approved 30 greening and public-space initiatives in 2026, bringing the total approved since December 2024 to 64.

For her part, Dr. Hanan Al-Sarawi, head of the Sustainability Team and director of the Research, Studies and Strategic Planning Office at EPA, told KUNA that Kuwait was strengthening environmental performance through unified reporting and measurable indicators.

She said the reporting system will cover energy, water, fuel and paper consumption, waste and recycling, green spaces, environmental training and awareness programmes.

The initiative will transform sustainability from separate projects into a regular institutional practice aimed at reducing resource consumption, waste and emissions.

Al-Sarawi said the governorates are also adopting the “Sustainable Governorate” environmental reporting initiative, with government entities expected to begin preparing annual reports in early 2027 and submitting them in 2028.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries is expanding vegetation cover through afforestation campaigns, drought-tolerant plants and vegetation barriers to combat desertification and control sand dunes.

Kuwait is also developing natural reserves, green spaces and eco-tourism projects while strengthening international environmental cooperation.

Kuwait ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995 and the Kyoto Protocol in 2005, and continues to participate in global climate initiatives.

During the second Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022, Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to the initiative’s outcomes and regional climate cooperation.