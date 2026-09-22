Formula One Commission approves shorter Grand Prix races from 2027

LONDON, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Formula One Commission has agreed to reduce the race distance for Grands Prix from 305 kilometres to 290 kilometres from 2027 onwards, equivalent to approximately two or three fewer laps depending on the circuit.

The change aligns with the new Power Unit regulations and fuel-flow requirements.

The decision was taken during the third meeting of the Formula One Commission in 2026, held at the FIA offices in London on Monday under the chairmanship of FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Commission also agreed to introduce a fixed cut-off time to conclude any competitive running in races interrupted by rain or other circumstances. The current three-hour limit, measured from the scheduled race start to the end of the event, including suspensions, will be removed, while the maximum of two hours of racing time will remain unchanged. The objective is to maximise the opportunity for fans to see a full race whenever possible.

Greater flexibility will also be introduced to extend Free Practice sessions that are interrupted, while gearbox homologation requirements will be removed from 2027, allowing manufacturers greater freedom in development. A number of minor technical amendments to the 2027 Sporting and Technical Regulations were also agreed.

All regulatory amendments approved by the Formula One Commission remain subject to final approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council before entering into force.