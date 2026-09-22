UAE participates in Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2026 Conference in France

PARIS, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- A United Arab Emirates delegation, headed by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), participated in the Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2026 Conference, held in Paris. The delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, FANR and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

Co-hosted by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) and the United States Department of Energy, the conference brought together ministers, senior government officials and nuclear industry leaders to discuss the conditions needed to advance new nuclear energy projects, including financing, supply chains, workforce development, regulatory readiness and advanced nuclear technologies.

During the conference, Al Kaabi addressed participating delegations, sharing the UAE’s experience and perspectives on the future of nuclear energy. He highlighted the need to translate growing global momentum into delivery at scale and pace, underpinned by sustained national commitment and strong institutions.

Al Kaabi also highlighted the importance of regulatory readiness for advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, and the enabling conditions required for nuclear expansion, including credible project delivery, access to finance, resilient supply chains, secure access to nuclear fuel and a skilled workforce.

He stressed that as the international community looks to expand the role of nuclear energy and advance new technologies, this growth must be accompanied by resilience and the protection of peaceful nuclear facilities. He underscored that protecting the safety, security and physical integrity of nuclear facilities is a shared international responsibility and essential to maintaining public confidence in nuclear energy.

Drawing on the UAE’s experience, Al Kaabi noted that all four units of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are in commercial operation, with nuclear energy providing approximately 25 percent of the country’s electricity. He underscored that successful nuclear programmes depend not only on technology, but also on long-term planning, competent organisations and national expertise.

The UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to international cooperation and to sharing its experience in support of the responsible development of peaceful nuclear energy globally. The UAE emphasised that the next phase of nuclear development will require governments, regulators, industry, investors and international organisations to work together to create the conditions for nuclear energy to be delivered at the scale and pace required.