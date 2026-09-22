Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre records 67% growth in arbitration filings in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) has recorded its strongest growth since launch, with new arbitration filings increasing by 67 percent in the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

As at 30th June 2026, the total value of disputes submitted to arbitrateAD for administration had reached AED985 million, approaching the AED1 billion milestone. The Centre is also managing the highest caseload since commencing operations in February 2024.

Since its launch, arbitrateAD has handled 122 matters, reflecting growing use of the Centre by local and international businesses and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for the resolution of commercial disputes.

Arbitration activity has grown consistently since the Centre’s establishment. arbitrateAD received 31 arbitration cases in 2024, its first year of operation, followed by 40 cases in 2025. That growth has accelerated into 2026: the Centre received 20 arbitrations in the first half of the year, compared with 12 in the first half of 2025 and 8 in the same period of 2024.

The substantial majority of arbitrations have been conducted in English, reflecting the international profile of the businesses and disputes coming before the Centre.

arbitrateAD has also continued to broaden its dispute-resolution offering. In January 2026, the Centre introduced new Adjudicator Appointment Rules and Mediation Rules, complementing the Arbitration Rules launched with the Centre in 2024. Together, these provide businesses with a broader range of mechanisms to prevent, manage and resolve commercial disputes efficiently.

Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD, said, “An effective and trusted dispute-resolution framework is an essential part of a competitive business environment. The strong growth we are seeing at arbitrateAD reflects increasing confidence in the Centre and in Abu Dhabi as a jurisdiction for resolving commercial disputes.

Our ambition is not simply to increase the number of cases we administer, but to build an internationally respected institution that combines independence, efficiency and global best practice with a strong understanding of the region and its business environment. The expansion of our services into mediation and adjudication is part of that ambition, giving businesses greater choice in how they prevent and resolve disputes."

He added, “As Abu Dhabi continues to attract investment and strengthen its position as an international business hub, arbitrateAD will continue developing the institutional infrastructure needed to give local and international businesses confidence that their disputes can be resolved fairly, efficiently and to the highest international standards.”