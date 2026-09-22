UAE joins Saudi Arabia in celebrating 96th National Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will join the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tomorrow in marking its 96th National Day on 23rd September, in a reflection of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a key pillar of Gulf unity, strengthening joint Arab action and contributing to stability and prosperity across the region.

The strong ties between the two countries have positively contributed to economic cooperation and trade. The UAE's non-oil foreign trade with Saudi Arabia reached AED107.1 billion (US$29.2 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 17.6 percent compared with the same period last year. In 2025, bilateral non-oil trade amounted to approximately AED206.1 billion (US$56.1 billion).

Saudi Arabia witnessed a series of development, economic and cultural achievements in 2026, reflecting the accelerating pace of reforms under Saudi Vision 2030 and further strengthening the Kingdom's regional and international standing.

Recent reports indicate that non-oil activities now account for more than 50 percent of Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, highlighting the expansion of the Kingdom's economic base and progress in its diversification drive.

The Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a tourism destination and a hub for international conferences and events, with the number of tourists reaching 123 million in 2025.

Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector has recorded significant development since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, reflected in the coverage and quality of healthcare services. The education sector has also continued to achieve progress at the local and international levels, contributing to improvements in the Kingdom's standing in relevant global rankings.