UNEP recognises UAE among sustainable 'Cool Leaders’

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has been recognised as one of the inaugural ‘Cool Leaders’ for its leadership in advancing sustainable cooling and strengthening global efforts to protect people from extreme heat.

The recognition was announced during the Global Cooling Pledge Assembly 2026 in Singapore, organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Cool Coalition, highlighting the UAE’s experience in district cooling and its contribution to advancing cooling as a key component of global climate and development policies.

The recognition reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to translate its commitments under the Global Cooling Pledge into practical action. In one of the world’s hottest climates, cooling can account for the majority of peak electricity demand during the summer, making cooling efficiency, resilient infrastructure, and long-term planning critical to the country’s energy and climate priorities. The UAE has been a regional leader in scaling district cooling, while also advancing energy efficiency, sustainable cooling technologies and international cooperation.

Receiving the award on behalf of Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “This recognition reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to making cooling more efficient, sustainable, and resilient. For us, cooling is not simply about comfort; it is an essential part of our energy and infrastructure systems, particularly in a climate where cooling demand places significant pressure on the electricity grid.

Our experience has shown that delivering sustainable cooling at scale requires more than technology. It requires effective regulation, investment, long-term planning, and strong partnerships. Through the Global Cooling Pledge and our cooperation with the UNEP-led Cool Coalition, we have worked to bring this experience to the global climate agenda and help turn commitments into practical action. We are proud of this recognition and will use it to accelerate our efforts and share what we have learned with partners around the world.”

The UAE’s leadership in sustainable cooling includes its early adoption and expansion of district cooling, which can deliver the same level of comfort with significantly lower energy consumption than conventional cooling systems. The country has also advanced national approaches to cooling efficiency and building performance, while promoting innovative solutions that support energy savings, emissions reductions and greater resilience.

The UAE played a key role in advancing sustainable cooling on the global agenda during COP28, hosted in Dubai in 2023, when it partnered with the UNEP-led Cool Coalition to develop the Global Cooling Pledge. The Pledge brought countries together around two interconnected priorities: reducing emissions from cooling and expanding access to sustainable cooling.

As Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Committee on Cooling (IGCC), the UAE continues to support international cooperation to translate national commitments into implementation, finance, and practical solutions. The UAE is also working with partners across government, industry, finance and technology to accelerate innovation in areas including passive cooling, energy-efficient cooling systems, renewable-powered cooling, and the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

During the Singapore Assembly, the UAE also highlighted the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), a UAE-led implementation platform that can complement Global Cooling Pledge efforts by connecting country-led energy-efficiency and sustainable cooling needs with technology, expertise, finance and pathways to deployment at scale.