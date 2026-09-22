SEC approves 150 airport jobs, ‘Khatwa’ licence initiative

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed a number of government work-related topics and reviewed the public policies of government departments and authorities to enhance the level of services provided to citizens and residents of the Emirate.

The Council commended the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approving all 6,700 housing support requests submitted by citizens to the Sharjah Department of Housing (SDH), as well as the housing initiatives that continue His Highness’s directives and distinguished initiatives to support the stability of Emirati families and provide them with a decent standard of living.

These efforts strengthen social cohesion and enable families to play an effective role in raising generations in line with authentic values within a stable and supportive environment, contributing to the prosperity and growth of the Emirate through the participation of its families and citizens.

In line with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Council approved a plan to recruit 150 passport control officers at Sharjah International Airport in three phases, starting next October. The plan aims to keep pace with the airport’s significant growth, the rise in flight and passenger numbers, and its expansion and development projects, while supporting the Emirate’s efforts to provide employment opportunities for Emirati talent and to develop their skills and career progression.

The Council approved the "Khatwa" (Step) licence initiative for university and higher education institute students, enabling them to engage in economic activities by developing their ideas and turning them into innovative business ventures. The initiative aims to promote an entrepreneurial culture among students, encourage innovation, provide practical experience in project management, increase the number of small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthen students’ contribution to the Emirate’s economy, and create new job opportunities.

The Council reviewed a report by the Department of Statistics and Community Development on the implementation of a comprehensive review of Sharjah’s gross domestic product (GDP). The review aims to develop GDP estimates that provide broader coverage of Sharjah’s economy and more accurately reflect its size, the diversity of its activities, and economic developments.

The review involves expanding data sources and enhancing coverage across sectors, thereby contributing to more accurate measurement of Sharjah’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP, providing updated economic indicators to support planning and decision-making, and reflecting the Emirate’s economic weight.

The Council directed all relevant entities to coordinate efforts to strengthen the comprehensive review process and to achieve accurate results that reflect the Emirate’s significant economic size and encompass all sectors and their development.