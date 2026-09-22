Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today.

Dr. Reddy paid a courtesy call on RAK Ruler on the occasion of assuming his new duties.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Consul General and wished him success in carrying out his duties in a manner that contributes to strengthening cooperation between the UAE and India across various fields.