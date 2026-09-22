M42 advances Central Asia ambitions as Diaverum enters Kyrgyzstan, marks 10 years in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announced that its world-leading renal care business, Diaverum, is opening its first clinic in Kyrgyzstan, marking an expansion for M42 in the Central Asia region.

This expansion comes as Diaverum celebrates its 10-year anniversary in Kazakhstan, the largest country in the region, and follows M42’s strategic partnership with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health to collaborate and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships on the Uzbek Genome Programme.

Combined, M42’s growing presence in the region reflects its ambition to support healthcare systems by combining specialised care delivery with capabilities in genomics, AI, and digital health.

Located in Bishkek, the new Diaverum clinic in Kyrgyzstan creates a platform for future growth and collaboration with the local healthcare system. Nearly half a million adults in Kyrgyzstan are estimated to be living with chronic kidney disease, with recent research indicating a prevalence of 10.8% among the country’s adult population, underlining the need for accessible, high-quality renal care.

The clinic’s official inauguration was hosted by Amantur Ryskulov, General Manager, Diaverum Southeast Asia and Central Asia, and attended by Ziyad Kabli, Chief Operations Officer, M42 Middle East and Asia, together with other members of the regional leadership team at M42; Mohamed Salmeen, Head of Support Services, Consular Affairs and Nationals Services Section at the UAE Embassy in Bishkek; Nurlan Mamyrov, Honorary Consul of Sweden to the Kyrgyz Republic; the management of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Investment agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as senior representatives from public health authorities and other government bodies.

The clinic will begin operations with 15 dialysis stations running three shifts from Monday to Saturday, with the potential to expand capacity to 20 stations over time. It will introduce Diaverum’s established AI-enabled, patient-centered Care Delivery Model, combining international clinical standards, strong clinical governance and local expertise to support safe, consistent and high-quality care.

While initially focusing on delivering high-quality dialysis services, the Bishkek clinic aims to work with local healthcare stakeholders to support a broader approach to kidney health, including prevention, early intervention, peritoneal dialysis, home care and the coordinated management of related health conditions.

Commenting on the opening, Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “At M42, we are building a global health intelligence platform that brings together clinical expertise, technology, data and genomics to address complex health challenges. Our growth in Central Asia demonstrates how our model can support different healthcare priorities from specialized renal care in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to advancing prevention-first care in Uzbekistan. Through strong local partnerships, we aim to contribute to more connected, sustainable and future-ready healthcare systems across the region that serve people with their healthcare needs.”

Ziyad Kabli, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Asia at M42, said, “Central Asia is an important growth region for M42 and our approach is grounded in long-term collaboration aligned with local healthcare priorities. Kazakhstan demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained commitment, while our entry into Kyrgyzstan expands access to high-quality renal care. Alongside our partnership in Uzbekistan, these developments demonstrate M42’s commitment to more integrated, preventive and data-enabled healthcare across the region.”

The expansion into Kyrgyzstan builds on Diaverum’s decade-long contribution in Kazakhstan. Since entering the country with nine clinics, Diaverum has grown into Kazakhstan’s largest private dialysis provider, operating a nationwide network of more than 55 clinics, serving thousands of patients and employing over 1,000 healthcare professionals and support staff.

As M42 continues to expand globally, its engagement across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan demonstrates its diverse capabilities to support the priorities of different healthcare systems.