Emirates Scholar Centre reviews next-phase strategy, research initiatives

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Center, chaired a meeting of the Centre held at his Majlis, attended by Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Emirates Scholar Center; Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Centre; Dr. Yousef Al Ali, Head of the Advisory Committee and Member of the Board of Trustees; in addition to the Center’s team.

The meeting reviewed the Centre’s key achievements during the past period, foremost among them its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which marked a significant milestone in the Centre’s journey.

The Centre’s pavilion attracted more than 800 visitors throughout the fair, including individuals interested in research, academics, students, and members of the community.

The participation also resulted in 200 new researchers joining the Center’s network, while 100 new members registered for Center membership through the pavilion.

The participants discussed the objectives for the next phase and the programs and initiatives planned for launch, in addition to mechanisms for strengthening academic and institutional partnerships within the UAE and abroad and expanding community participation in the Center’s research projects. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of research outputs and scientific publishing and advance national priorities in the research and knowledge sector.

The meeting also addressed the key areas of the work plan and mechanisms for translating them into measurable performance indicators to ensure regular follow-up and assess the impact of initiatives and programmes, while emphasising the importance of empowering researchers and national talent and providing an enabling environment for their scientific contributions.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi said, "We seek to make the Emirates Scholar Center a platform from which Emirati knowledge and scientific research can reach the world, contributing to showcasing the UAE’s scientific and research output and connecting it with researchers and academic institutions across the globe. Our ambition extends beyond building an effective research ecosystem within the UAE; it also encompasses strengthening the UAE’s presence in the global scientific landscape and creating broader opportunities for Emirati researchers. We believe that the UAE’s research capabilities and talent deserve to be represented on the international scientific stage, and that the Center can serve as a bridge connecting Emirati scientific and research production with the world."

At the conclusion of the meeting, the attendees affirmed that the Center is continuing to strengthen its role as a research institution contributing to the UAE’s journey toward a knowledge-based economy by aligning its plans and programmes with national directions and priorities, empowering researchers and national talent, and serving the research community through high-quality scientific outputs that support policymakers and the wider community alike.

They noted that the Centre’s achievements to date, together with its planned initiatives, contribute to the UAE’s efforts to consolidate its position as a global destination for science and innovation. They also reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying academic and institutional partnerships within the UAE and internationally, expanding community participation in the Centre’s research projects, and scheduling regular meetings to monitor the implementation of the plan and review its developments on an ongoing basis.