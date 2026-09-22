Women in Technology 2026 places women at heart of future of AI, technology

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), stressed that the future of technology and innovation requires empowering women to move from participation to influence and decision-making in shaping the future. She underlined the importance of creating an environment that enables women to develop their ideas and transform them into impactful projects and solutions.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour made the remarks while opening the seventh edition of the Women in Technology 2026 Forum, organised by SPARK under her patronage, under the theme “The 2050 Mindset.” The forum brought together prominent female, government and executive leaders, researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to discuss the transformations that will shape technology, economies and societies over the coming decades.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “The year 2050 may seem far off, but it is already being influenced by the decisions we make, the research we fund and the technologies we build. Women must therefore be fully present where the priorities, boundaries and purpose of technology are defined, with the authority to shape outcomes. Emirati women have shown what is possible when opportunity encounters trust and responsibility. Our task now is to build on that progress and ensure women everywhere can play a full part in creating a technological future that serves people and strengthens society.”

Her remarks reflect the core of the 7th edition of the forum, which moved beyond focusing on the importance of women’s participation in the technology sector to emphasising their role as leaders, innovators and decision-makers capable of helping shape the industries and technologies that will define 2050 and beyond.

The “2050 Mindset”, the theme of the forum, reflects this shift in perspective. The question is not only what technology will look like in the future, but also who will design that technology, who will lead the industries linked to it, and who will determine its impact on societies and economies.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, stressed that the future is not a destination we wait to reach, but the result of the choices we make today. He noted that empowering women in technology is not only about inclusion, but about expanding societies’ capacity to innovate, compete and build a better future.

Al Mahmoudi said, “The future is not a destination we wait to reach; it is the result of the choices we make today. When we talk about 2050, the question is not only what technology we will use, but a more important question: who will design that technology? And who will shape its direction and impact on our economies, our societies and the way we live?”

“Emirati women have moved beyond participation to become active contributors to the knowledge economy and to the fields of science, technology, research and entrepreneurship. The opportunity before us now is to ensure that women are at the heart of the decisions shaping the industries and technologies of tomorrow,” Al Mahmoudi added.

He referred to progress made across a number of advanced sectors. Women account for around 50 percent of the workforce of the UAE National Space Programme and approximately 80 percent of the scientific team of the UAE’s Hope Probe mission to Mars; they women account for over 46 percent of graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, and around 70 percent of university graduates in the country.

The forum comes at a time when women remain underrepresented in some of the technology fields that are having the greatest impact on the future of the global economy. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2026, published by the World Economic Forum, women account for 36.6 percent of individual contributors in artificial intelligence companies, compared with 44.8 percent in non-AI companies. Women represent 25.3 percent of senior management in AI companies, while women account for only 19.3 percent of AI engineers.

The forum featured a series of discussions bringing together government and executive leaders and specialists from the fields of technology, healthcare, environment, entrepreneurship and sustainability.

The sessions opened with “Who Are We Becoming?”, led by Amira Sajwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PRYPCO, with Dr. Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at the Park, serving as moderator. The discussion explored the transformations taking place across the world, technology and society.

The session “Leading Through Uncertainty” examined the rapid transformations driven by artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and economic change, featuring Dr. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and Chief AI and Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standardisation Affairs Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Aster DM Healthcare.

The session “Tech for Good: Women Building Community Impact” explored the role of technology and innovation in addressing societal challenges and transforming ideas into solutions with tangible impact. Speakers included Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group; Dr. Laila Faridoon, Chief Executive Officer of New Economy Academy; and Abeer Alkhaja, Emirati fitness coach, Nike athlete and Founder of Women Play Sports.

The session “Innovation Through Diverse Perspectives” focused on the importance of bringing together diverse experiences, ideas and areas of expertise to develop more impactful solutions, as well as the role of cross-sector collaboration, entrepreneurship and investment in building more inclusive innovation ecosystems. It featured Sahar Karoubi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Bambuyu; Louisa Chitour, Chief Executive Officer of 10Ft Ventures; Maitha Nasser Khoori, Head of Sustainability at Emirates Health Services; and Alya Al Hammadi, member of the Sharjah Youth Council.

The programme concluded with “Securing the Future: Cybersecurity & Sustainable Technology for 2050,” which explored the importance of protecting digital infrastructure while developing sustainable technologies capable of responding to the demands of the future. The session featured Dana Al Naqbi, a content creator who spoke on raising awareness about cybersecurity, particularly among women, and Alya Alshamsi, member of the Sharjah Youth Council.

Spark’s support for women extends beyond dialogue, knowledge exchange and recognition of achievements to providing practical tools that help transform ideas into viable businesses and scalable ventures.

As part of this approach, the Park introduced the Women in Technology Founder Launch Package, offering a 50 percent discount on business setup, with the possibility of starting a venture from AED3,000, alongside access to services including business licensing, the innovation ecosystem, mentorship and business support, networking opportunities and the Park’s community.