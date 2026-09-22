Lubna Al Qasimi shares leadership insights with AQU students

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) hosted Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi for a dialogue session yesterday morning, moderated by Mona Al Raisi, Editor-in-Chief at Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, in the presence of several academic leaders and female students.

Sheikha Lubna reviewed key milestones in her professional and academic career, as well as her experience in government and economic affairs. She is regarded as one of the UAE’s pioneering female leaders and was the first woman to hold a ministerial position in the country.

She also spoke about her experience across several ministerial portfolios, including the economy, foreign trade, development and international cooperation, and tolerance.

She offered students insights and guidance drawn from her leadership journey, emphasising the importance of ambition, perseverance, building knowledge, and engaging thoughtfully with other cultures. She also encouraged them to make use of available opportunities to serve the country and society.

Sheikha Lubna discussed the evolving role of Emirati women and their contributions across various areas of development. She highlighted the continued support from the UAE’s leadership and the opportunities that have enabled women to play active roles in professional and leadership positions, while also emphasising the importance of balancing professional, public and family responsibilities.

She also reflected on her experience in the field of tolerance, highlighting the role of cultural diversity in strengthening coexistence and in building bridges of communication between communities.

She spoke about her experience of studying abroad, addressing the university’s female expatriate students and encouraging them to use their years of study to build knowledge and self-confidence and to broaden their experiences, while maintaining their national identity and values.

Addressing youth, education and preparation for the future, Sheikha Lubna stressed the importance of continuous learning and of acquiring the skills needed to keep pace with change. She highlighted the pivotal role of universities in developing students’ character and in preparing future leaders.

Sheikha Lubna also toured an exhibition showcasing creative works by Al Qasimia University students. She viewed artworks in painting, photography and Arabic calligraphy, reflecting the students’ diverse talents and creativity.

At the end of the session, Prof. Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, honoured Sheikha Lubna by presenting her with the university’s shield in recognition of her distinguished national career and her notable contributions to government, development and the empowerment of Emirati women.