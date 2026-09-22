SSEF promotes ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) continues its efforts to promote the ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment project and to raise awareness of the importance of endowments in sustaining charitable giving.

As part of these efforts, the Foundation is presenting the project at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, which is part of the Sharjah Museums Authority, to highlight its humanitarian mission and its role in supporting empowerment services for orphaned children and their families.

The initiative aims to strengthen community awareness and partnerships around the endowment, whose proceeds fund an integrated range of empowerment programmes designed to create a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families and to help them build a more stable future.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said the ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment reflects the Foundation’s vision to transform charitable giving into a sustainable and renewable source of support.

“The ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment project embodies the Foundation’s vision of transforming charitable giving from an immediate impact into a sustainable and renewable one, contributing to the meeting of the needs of orphaned children and their families and ensuring the continuity of the programmes and services provided to them across various areas of empowerment,” she said.

She added, “We are keen to communicate the endowment’s message to different segments of society and to highlight the impact of their contributions in creating a better future for our children. We appreciate the cooperation of the Sharjah Museums Authority and its hosting of this initiative at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum. This reflects the importance of integrated institutional efforts in supporting humanitarian and community initiatives and in promoting a culture of endowment and sustainable giving.”

Al Suwaidi said the endowment provides ongoing support for children who have lost their fathers, helping to meet their basic needs and offering opportunities for empowerment in education, health, housing, and psychological, social and professional development.

She noted that its lasting impact ensures it remains a renewable source of support throughout children’s development, helping them overcome challenges, develop their capabilities and pursue their aspirations with confidence and independence.

Maisa Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, said that the museum’s hosting of the initiative is part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility programmes under the ‘Because We Care’ umbrella.

“The Sharjah Archaeology Museum’s hosting of the ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment project reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and community initiatives and to fostering partnerships that contribute to a sustainable impact on society,” she said.

She added, “We believe Sharjah’s museums are part of a larger community, and that our social responsibility is rooted in giving back to this community and in building partnerships that meet its needs. We are delighted to collaborate with the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation to promote the ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ endowment project, given its humanitarian mission to support orphaned children and their families and to empower them towards a more stable future.”

The collaboration underscores the importance of institutional cooperation in strengthening community partnerships, fostering a culture of giving, and supporting sustainable humanitarian initiatives.