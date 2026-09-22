Abu Dhabi Customs showcases customs solutions at Al Ain Future Business Forum

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs is participating in the inaugural edition of the Al Ain Future Business Forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, on 23rd and 24th September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The participation forms part of Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, facilitate trade and supply chains, and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification journey.

Abu Dhabi Customs’ participation in the forum, held under the theme “Invest, Develop, Thrive”, reaffirms its role as a strategic partner to the business community and its commitment to providing an integrated customs ecosystem that responds to the needs of investors and businesses and supports the growth of promising economic sectors, in line with Abu Dhabi’s direction towards building a diversified economy driven by knowledge, innovation and sustainability.

During the forum, Abu Dhabi Customs is showcasing a range of its updated services and customs initiatives designed to facilitate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency. It is also highlighting its efforts to harness advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and digital solutions to simplify customs procedures, reduce time and costs, and enhance the experience of customers and the wider business community.

Abu Dhabi Customs is also highlighting the “Golden List” initiative, one of its strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening partnerships with trusted companies by providing a comprehensive range of customs facilitations and benefits that help accelerate the movement of shipments and streamline customs clearance procedures, supporting business continuity and enhancing the competitiveness of companies and economic sectors.

Obaid Musallem Al Ameri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said, “Our participation in the inaugural Al Ain Future Business Forum reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration with the business community and supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and diversification. Al Ain Region plays an important role in the emirate’s economic landscape, with significant potential and promising opportunities across a range of sectors. Supporting this growth requires a flexible and smart customs ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of investors and enables businesses to grow.”

He added, “At Abu Dhabi Customs, we are committed to developing a proactive and integrated customs ecosystem that keeps pace with the needs of growing economic sectors. Through advanced customs services and solutions, we aim to support the future economy, enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, facilitate trade and improve supply chain efficiency. These efforts align with the leadership’s vision for a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade and investment and supporting the emirate’s continued development.”