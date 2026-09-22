Abu Dhabi to host Mubadala Sail Grand Prix 2026 Grand Final in November 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix – 2026 Season Grand Final on 28–29 November, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), as the season-ending event of the Rolex SailGP Championship takes place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the first time.

SailGP has announced that tickets are now on sale for the season finale, which will bring together the world’s leading teams to compete for the title and a US$2 million prize in one of the championship’s most prominent events, combining high-speed racing with an engaging spectator experience.

The championship returns to Abu Dhabi following the success of last season’s event, which drew a strong crowd and concluded with Emirates Great Britain claiming its first Rolex SailGP Championship title.

The 2026 Season is the biggest in the championship’s history, featuring 13 international teams competing on identical, state-of-the-art F50 catamarans capable of exceeding 100 km/h in races held close to shore, delivering a distinctive sporting and spectator experience.

The Abu Dhabi finale will be preceded by the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World, on 21–22 November. The Dubai event will serve as the penultimate round of the 2026 Season before the teams travel to Abu Dhabi for the decisive battle for the championship title.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, said, “Hosting the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix – 2026 Season Grand Final at Emirates Palace for the first time reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a leading global destination for major international sporting events.

“We are delighted to welcome the championship back to Abu Dhabi and to host the decisive round of the season, bringing together elite teams and athletes from around the world at one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks. Through this event, we look forward to delivering an exceptional sporting and spectator experience that further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s presence and position on the global sporting calendar.”

Sir Russell Coutts, Chief Executive Officer of SailGP, said, “This year’s championship finale looks set to be the most competitive yet, and we are delighted to confirm the fan experiences for the final two races of the season.

“The UAE and the Middle East are an important region for SailGP, and we have staged exceptional events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in recent years. This year, we are taking the experience to the next level by offering more world-class fan experiences, alongside staging the Grand Final at Emirates Palace for the first time.”

With three events remaining in the season, competition is intensifying as teams look to secure their places in the Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, where the winner takes all. Australian Tom Slingsby and the Bonds Flying Roos strengthened their position in the championship after winning the ROCKWOOL Germany Sail Grand Prix in Sassnitz, securing their fifth victory of the season.

Tickets are now available for the Abu Dhabi event, with a range of attendance and fan-experience options including VELA Beach Club, offering premium waterfront hospitality, as well as the Premium Waterfront Grandstand with direct views of the racecourse and the Waterfront Grandstand, which allows spectators to follow the racing action up close.

SailGP will next head to Valencia for the first time before the teams travel to Geneva for the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix, the final European event of the season, as part of the remaining rounds before the championship arrives in the UAE and concludes its season in Abu Dhabi.

The Rolex SailGP Championship is one of the world’s leading sailing competitions, with national teams racing identical high-tech F50 catamarans at speeds exceeding 100 km/h across some of the world’s most prominent destinations. The championship offers total prize money of US$12.8 million.