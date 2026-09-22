DCT Abu Dhabi strengthens global trade network with over 20 partnership signings at Arabian Travel Market

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed and renewed 21 trade and industry partnership agreements at Arabian Travel Market, strengthening the emirate's global commercial network and advancing the objectives of Tourism Strategy 2030.

In addition, the organisation was recognised for its commitment to experiential authenticity with an accolade for Best Stand Feature at this year’s show.

Designed to immerse visitors in the emirate’s rich heritage, the Experience Abu Dhabi stand was recognised for its striking showcases, from the Liwa International Festival buggy to cultural activations by local artisans. Further, the space integrated sustainable practices, including replanting flora and minimising environmental impact. This recognition highlights the dedication of the teams who brought this authentic, socially conscious vision to life.

The agreements span travel technology, tour operations, aviation connectivity, luxury hospitality, and destination marketing, empowering partners to promote Abu Dhabi to a broader and more diverse base of travellers.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director, International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “These agreements reflect the strength our global partnerships as we position Abu Dhabi as a growing destination with a wide range of unique experiences and investment opportunities. Each partnership enhances our ability to bring Abu Dhabi's world-class offering in arts, culture, cuisine, and entertainment to travellers seeking meaningful, immersive experiences. With the upcoming opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on 11 December, the continued progress of Sphere Abu Dhabi, and the planned Disney Theme Park Resort, guests will have even more reasons to visit.”

Underscoring the rising significance of the home market, Abu Dhabi signed strategic collaborations with two entities, MakeMyTrip and Musafir, to leverage their domestic network to drive visitation across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

DCT Abu Dhabi also strengthened its reach in priority source markets, signing nine joint marketing partnerships with Indian travel companies during the event, with terms of between 12 and 18 months, targeting 75,500 additional visitors to the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi expanded partnerships in China: in a new agreement for 2026-27, Trip.com Group will deploy a comprehensive, multi-market initiative that leverages its extensive distribution network to target this high-growth market with marketing campaigns and products designed to drive longer stays.

DCT Abu Dhabi also reinforced partnerships with China’s Qunar through a new programme to promote long-stay experiences, maximise visitor spending and deepen engagement with Abu Dhabi's diverse offerings.

On the hospitality front, a new partnership with Accor will promote Abu Dhabi among domestic tourists for staycations, leisure breaks and repeat visits by leveraging the global hospitality brand’s extensive hotel loyalty programme. The partnership will highlight Abu Dhabi experiences and Accor hotel offerings, showcasing the emirate as a versatile destination.

Also adding to the emirate’s breadth of hospitality options, UAE-based Ayla Hotels & Resorts announced during Arabian Travel Market that it is expanding its presence in Al Ain Region with two upcoming properties, Ayla Ajwaa Hotel Suites in Al Ain city and a high-end Al Rawda Resort featuring luxury chalets and dining options near the Al Ain–Abu Dhabi Highway.

Additional renewals built on existing partnerships to grow international and domestic visitor numbers include:

• Amadeus: renewed collaboration to reach travellers actively planning their next destination across more than 40+ source markets, covering culture, adventure, family as well as sun and sand segments.

• Dida: renewed collaboration across two campaigns focused on boosting Al Ain positioning across all key international markets and driving visitation to Abu Dhabi focusing on domestic visitors.

• Flyin.com: extension of marketing partnership with the Saudi online travel platform for the MENA region, including the launch of a '971 initiative' specifically for Abu Dhabi.

• Smile Holidays Kuwait: renewal of regional partnership for a third consecutive year, driving visitation from Kuwait with exclusive packages for travellers.

• TBO: expansion of partnership to include the UAE domestic market, alongside the introduction of a "Ladies Only" campaign aligned with Abu Dhabi's growing appeal among female travellers.

• NSAS Travel: renewal of sales incentive programme with the Egypt-based operator, focusing on family-oriented activities, attractions, and quality hotels.

• Travelport: renewal of marketing partnership for the third year following a successful year of measurable hotel guest growth and trade engagement across priority markets.