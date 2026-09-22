ADX and its listed companies connect with international capital at Global Investor Roadshow in New York

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group is heading to New York for its annual Global Investor Roadshow and Conference, held in collaboration with Morgan Stanley on 24th and 25th September 2026. This is part of ADX’s ongoing commitment and engagement outreach to institutional investors across key global financial centres.

The ADX event in New York will highlight the investment opportunities Abu Dhabi’s capital markets offer through its leading listed companies, as the ADX supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision and sustainable economic growth as a global capital hub.

Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman of the ADX, and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, will lead the delegation. They will be joined by senior management and investor relations officers from 14 ADX-listed companies. Direct discussions with management teams will enable investors to explore company fundamentals, competitive positioning, and investment propositions in greater depth.

The delegation will include issuers representing key growth sectors at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s growth story, including energy, financials, real estate, consumer discretionary, telecommunications, and basic materials. These companies include:

• Energy: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services

• Financials: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, 2PointZero

• Real estate: Aldar Properties, RAK Properties

• Consumer discretionary: Americana Restaurants International PLC

• Telecommunications: e&

• Basic materials: Borouge, Fertiglobe

The 14 ADX-listed companies achieved an increase of 15.7% in revenue in H1 2026 as compared to H1 2025. Over the past year, these companies paid out close to US$4.98 billion (AED15 billion) in total dividends, which is an average dividend yield of 4.26%.

On the overall market performance for H1 2026, the ADX demonstrated strong operational resilience, preserving market stability amid regional uncertainty. As a global capital market gateway, the exchange expanded its market access with infrastructure upgrades, new products, and enhanced connectivity. Institutions accounted for 78% of ADX’s trading value. Net positive inflows rose 13.7% Y-o-Y to US$380 million (AED1.4 billion). International investors drove 48% of total trading value, reinforcing the attractiveness and value propositions of ADX’s marketplace.