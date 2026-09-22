Sharjah Airport Authority delegation participates in Passenger Terminal Expo Asia 2026

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) is participating in the Passenger Terminal Expo Asia 2026 (PTE Asia), taking place on 23rd and 24th September in Singapore.

The participation reflects the Authority's commitment to attending leading international events specialised in the airport and aviation sectors, and to keeping pace with the latest trends and innovative solutions shaping the industry.

The delegation is led by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and includes Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, alongside representatives from relevant departments within the Authority.

Sharjah Airport Authority’s participation in the exhibition and conference, which showcases the latest trends in airport security, cybersecurity, passenger experience, design and sustainability, and advanced technological solutions, forms part of its efforts to explore modern technologies and practices that contribute to the development of airport facilities and enhance the efficiency of operations and services.

Ali Salim Al Midfa said, "Passenger Terminal Expo Asia 2026 represents an important platform to review the latest solutions and technologies related to airport development and operations, and to gain insight into the key trends shaping the global aviation sector. Our participation in this event reflects our commitment to following global developments and benefiting from experiences and practices that support Sharjah Airport's development plans, enhance its operational efficiency, and elevate the passenger experience."

Sharjah Airport continues to develop its initiatives aimed at enhancing operational performance and elevating the passenger experience, through the adoption of innovation and modern technologies and the ongoing development of its facilities and services.

Sharjah Airport Authority's participation in Passenger Terminal Expo Asia 2026 aligns with its strategic direction to keep pace with global developments in the aviation sector and support the continuous development plans at Sharjah Airport, in line with passenger expectations and the sustained growth in air travel.