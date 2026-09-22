Sharjah-China Businesswomen Forum discusses investment expansion, new market opportunities for women entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the General Women's Union (GWU) and the UAE Embassy in the People's Republic of China, hosted the Sharjah-China Businesswomen Forum at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The forum aimed to strengthen communication and cooperation between women entrepreneurs in Sharjah and China and showcase trade and investment opportunities and competitive advantages available in both markets. It also facilitated the exchange of expertise and business experiences, with a focus on expanding economic partnerships and developing high-value investment relationships that support the growth of women-led enterprises.

The forum was attended by Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, Board Member of SCCI; Counselor Amna Alhammadi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Beijing and Chairwoman of the UAE-China Women Entrepreneurs Council; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI. The event also brought together 15 Chinese women entrepreneurs, along with representatives of leading companies, investment entities, and economic institutions from both sides.

The Sharjah-China Businesswomen Forum forms part of an expanded investment programme for the Chinese delegation, which includes visits to several emirates across the UAE. The programme seeks to identify trade and investment opportunities, explore new avenues for cooperation, gain insights into the UAE’s business environment and investment landscape, and develop sustainable economic partnerships between businesses and investors in the UAE and China.

The forum featured discussions on Sharjah–China economic partnership, opportunities for women entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, and ways to capitalise on available trade opportunities and develop women-led enterprises within global value chains. Discussions also addressed advancing innovation and increasing investment in technology and other high-potential sectors.

During the forum, businesswomen and representatives of companies and institutions from both sides also held one-to-one B2B meetings, exploring potential partnerships in the sectors highlighted at the forum, as well as prospects for business deals, joint ventures, and future exchanges of economic visits and trade delegations.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi said the Sharjah-China Businesswomen Forum further strengthens the economic ties between the UAE and China, against the backdrop of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

He noted that China is the UAE’s largest trading partner globally, accounting for around 11% of the UAE’s total non-oil trade, and ranks first in imports and 11th in non-oil exports. He affirmed that the forum created a valuable platform for establishing deep economic and business connections between Sharjah and China.

Al Shamsi highlighted the role of women as active contributors to economic development, noting that building direct connections between businesswomen in Sharjah and their Chinese counterparts can help turn opportunities into tangible projects, commercial ventures, and strategic partnerships.

“The Sharjah Chamber was keen to ensure that the forum served as a platform to explore joint investment opportunities in promising sectors, discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation, and identify effective approaches to market access and cross-border business growth for both sides,” he added.

For her part, Counselor Amna Alhammadi said, “The Sharjah-China Businesswomen Forum provides an important platform for fostering direct business connections between women entrepreneurs in the two countries, opening new channels for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships that respond to the expanding opportunities across our markets.”

She affirmed the UAE-China Women Entrepreneurs Council’s commitment to strengthening these connections and translating them into sustainable business relationships and high-value joint ventures.

Representatives of the Chinese economic delegation expressed their appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber, the General Women's Union, and the UAE Embassy in Beijing, highlighting Sharjah’s established position as an attractive and reliable investment destination for Chinese investors and companies in the region.

The Chinese delegation noted that UAE–China economic relations are continuing to deepen, supported by record bilateral trade volumes and the agreements recently concluded in Beijing, further strengthening the foundations for expanded commercial and investment cooperation.