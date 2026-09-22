Coordinating Council for Labour Market in UAE reviews key initiatives, developments at fifth meeting

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Labour Market Coordination Council recently held its fifth meeting, chaired by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with the participation of Council members representing relevant federal and local government entities.

The meeting discussed a range of topics and developments related to the UAE labour market, as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and integration among relevant entities, while supporting initiatives aimed at further developing the labour market ecosystem and enhancing its efficiency and competitiveness.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed key indicators from the Labour Market Observatory and discussed the latest developments and initiatives across the labour market. These included the flexible measures introduced in response to support business continuity and address the needs of private-sector establishments and workforce; updates on the ‘Establishments Bundle’; initiatives supporting family growth; and joint efforts to enhance workforce wellbeing across the UAE, in line with national priorities and efforts to improve quality of life in the labour market.

The Council was also briefed on developments related to the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, including the continued expansion of its scope and participation from establishments and individuals across the labour market.

The Council emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and knowledge exchange among relevant federal and local entities to support the development of labour market policies and initiatives and enhance the market’s ability to respond to evolving trends and future requirements.

The UAE Labour Market Coordination Council was established by a Cabinet decision in 2024 to strengthen coordination and integration among federal and local entities concerned with the labour market. Its mandate includes reviewing and aligning relevant legislation, policies, procedures, and initiatives, as well as reviewing and monitoring local and international labour market reports, findings, and statistics, contributing to greater labour market competitiveness and reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership.