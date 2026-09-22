Sharjah Ruler approves Al Freish Lake plan in Kalba

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the plan for Al Freish Lake in the city of Kalba, covering an area of approximately 51,200 square metres, with a storage capacity of up to 28 million gallons of water, in addition to 200 parking spaces to serve visitors.

His Highness said, “We are working to complete Al Freish Lake project behind Al Marsh Square, which is approximately 750 metres long. It will be a pleasant park for children, similar to Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and there are also waterfalls among the trees that flow into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk and enjoy a stroll in this area and make the most of it.