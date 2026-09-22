Ministry of Finance announces 5.06% profit rate for second sovereign retail T-Sukuk; subscriptions open September 23

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has announced the pricing and opening of subscriptions for the second issuance under the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme, featuring a five-year tenor.

The target AED50 million issuance will be open for subscription from 23 to 28 September 2026 through approved digital channels. The offering provides retail investors, including UAE nationals and residents, direct access to a Shariah-compliant sovereign investment instrument backed by the UAE Government, with a minimum subscription threshold of AED 1,000.

Following allocation, issuance, and settlement, the T-Sukuk is scheduled to list and begin trading on Nasdaq Dubai on 1 October 2026.The five-year T-Sukuk offers an annual profit rate of 5.06% determined in line with prevailing market conditions, with profit distributions payable semi-annually.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stated that opening subscriptions for the second Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk issuance marks another step forward in strengthening the UAE’s government investment ecosystem.

He noted that the new issuance builds on the strong investor appetite and demand generated by the inaugural offering, while providing structured digital subscription channels for efficient and transparent retail access.

Al Hussaini highlighted the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to delivering a seamless, end-to-end subscription experience in collaboration with its partners, with a clear investor journey from initial application through to secondary-market trading.

He added that making subscriptions available through approved digital platforms and designated banking channels helps simplify the process for individuals and families, while offering secure investment options that support long-term financial planning in line with the objectives of the Year of Family 2026.

He further emphasised that coordination among the Ministry of Finance, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Nasdaq Dubai and the approved receiving banks creates an effective framework for the secure and orderly execution of every stage of the offering.

This coordinated model also strengthens the depth and resilience of the UAE’s digital financial infrastructure, enhancing its capacity to support future government offerings designed for retail investors.

Retail investors can participate by first obtaining an Investor Number (NIN) if they do not already have one, before submitting their subscription orders through the approved channels and completing the required procedures.

Following allocation, sukuk units will be credited to investors' accounts prior to listing. Approved subscription channels include DFM eIPO platform, the iVestor app, the DFM app and the digital channels of the designated receiving banks.

Emirates NBD will serve as the lead receiving bank, with Emirates Islamic, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank acting as participating receiving banks.

Key Operational Timeline:

• Subscription Close: 28 September 2026

• Allocation: 29 September 2026

• Issuance & Refunds: 30 September 2026 (excess funds refunded by this date)

• Listing & Secondary Trading: 1 October 2026 on Nasdaq Dubai (supported by market makers and liquidity providers)

The second issuance allows retail investors to diversify their portfolios through a trusted sovereign instrument, within a structured ecosystem extending from digital subscription through to listing and secondary market trading.

The continued rollout of the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s strategy to develop domestic AED denominated capital markets and broaden the investor base through innovative investment instruments that enable a wider segment of society to participate actively in the UAE’s economic ecosystem.

These efforts also reinforce the UAE’s position as a global financial centre and a leading destination for Islamic finance.

The issuance is delivered in close collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), Nasdaq Dubai (acting as central securities depository, settlement, and listing platform), Dubai Financial Market, and participating receiving banks.