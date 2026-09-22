Trump backs AI, expects Iran deal after US midterms

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expects an agreement with Iran after the US midterm elections, saying, “I believe we'll make a deal right after the election.”

Trump said Iran faced a choice between reaching an agreement that would allow it to rebuild its economy and capabilities or continuing the confrontation, as he reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to revive its nuclear threat.

Addressing the opening of the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, Trump reviewed US military operations in the region aimed at safeguarding navigation and energy flows.

He said the US Navy had recently escorted more than one billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and was helping dozens of vessels leave the region each day. He added that oil flows through the strait had returned to their highest levels since the start of the war.

Trump also rejected claims that the United States was running short of ammunition, saying its stockpiles were growing. He said 18 major ammunition factories were under construction, which would increase the production of missiles and munitions and enable the United States to supply its allies more rapidly.

On Gaza, Trump noted that the UN Security Council had unanimously endorsed the US 20-point peace plan and the establishment of the Board of Peace, saying almost 30 countries had joined the body.

Trump said that since taking office, he had worked to settle eight wars or conflicts, including the war in Gaza. He added that the United States was working with Russia and Ukraine to end the war between them and expressed confidence that this could be achieved.

On international affairs, Trump defended his administration's border and immigration policies, reiterated his opposition to illegal immigration and stressed the right of countries to safeguard their sovereignty.

He also reaffirmed US opposition to members of its armed forces, or others, being investigated or prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

Turning to artificial intelligence, Trump rejected attempts to establish a global framework to control the technology and said the United States would now refer to AI as “super intelligence”.

He said the United States was leading the world in the field and that his administration would encourage its development rather than stifle its growth, while noting that the Department of Justice and other law-enforcement bodies could intervene if necessary.

Trump reaffirmed that the United States would not retreat from protecting its interests, calling on countries to unite against “the enemies of all humanity” and work towards a safer and more prosperous world.

He stressed that peace, prosperity and justice should not merely be discussed at the United Nations, but defended around the world.