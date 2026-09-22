Public Prosecution, Human Rights Institution boost justice cooperation

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, received Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, to discuss ways to enhance institutional cooperation and exchange expertise in areas related to human rights, rights-based justice, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored prospects for further developing the partnership between their respective entities in a manner that strengthens the protection of human rights, reinforces safeguards for justice, and supports bilateral integration in accordance with the legally defined mandates of each entity and the independence of their respective functions.

The meeting also addressed the importance of developing channels for coordination and the exchange of expertise and information in legal and human rights-related fields, thereby supporting institutional practices and raising awareness of legally guaranteed rights and safeguards. The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in training, awareness initiatives, and the preparation of specialised studies relating to the criminal justice system.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in support of national efforts to safeguard human rights, strengthen the rule of law, and consolidate an integrated justice system that balances the requirements of law enforcement with the protection of human rights, in accordance with applicable legislation and relevant standards. received Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, to discuss ways to enhance institutional cooperation and exchange expertise in areas related to human rights, rights-based justice, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored prospects for further developing the partnership between their respective entities in a manner that strengthens the protection of human rights, reinforces safeguards for justice, and supports bilateral integration in accordance with the legally defined mandates of each entity and the independence of their respective functions.

The meeting also addressed the importance of developing channels for coordination and the exchange of expertise and information in legal and human rights-related fields, thereby supporting institutional practices and raising awareness of legally guaranteed rights and safeguards. The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in training, awareness initiatives, and the preparation of specialised studies relating to the criminal justice system.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in support of national efforts to safeguard human rights, strengthen the rule of law, and consolidate an integrated justice system that balances the requirements of law enforcement with the protection of human rights, in accordance with applicable legislation and relevant standards.