EDGE named Bronze Sponsor of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup

ABU DHABI,22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has signed a partnership agreement with EDGE Group, under which EDGE becomes a Bronze Sponsor of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC).

The Cup is held under the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS Board of Directors and Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, as part of efforts to promote Arabian horses internationally and support owners and breeders worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Ahmed Alharbi, EAHS Director-General and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, and Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President of Strategy at EDGE Group.

Alharbi said the partnership reflects growing support from national institutions for Arabian horse events and would help expand EAHS initiatives for owners and breeders worldwide. He added that the Cup has rapidly established itself as a prominent international event while highlighting the UAE's role in preserving Arabian horse heritage.

Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial, said: “We take pride in supporting UAE events that reach a global audience. The Global Cup carries the UAE's heritage to eight countries this edition alone. EDGE is pleased to stand behind it.”

The third edition began in Australia on 30th and 31st January 2026, followed by Bahrain on 25th and 26th April and Morocco on 9th and 10th May. The US leg runs from 16th to 19th September, followed by China on 6th and 7th October, Syria on 22nd and 23rd October and Italy on 7th and 8th November. The series concludes in Brazil on 19th November 2026.